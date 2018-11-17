Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 564 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.37.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $345.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $416.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/achmea-investment-management-b-v-sells-564-shares-of-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.