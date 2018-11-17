ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as 300 of the leading global retailers rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments. In addition, thousands of organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through their comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, they deliver real-time, any-to-any payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. “

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 516,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,503. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.31 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $606,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,793,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.