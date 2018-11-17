Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,788. The company has a market cap of $884.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,437,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

