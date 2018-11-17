Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.99.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $50.94. 10,622,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,707,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 233.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,858,000 after purchasing an additional 552,697 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

