Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $463,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $50.94 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $65.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

