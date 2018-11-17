Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $578.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $235,562.00 and approximately $578.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000084 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,199,069 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

