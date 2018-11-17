Advaxis (ADXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 27907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. Analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Appel acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 644,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 755,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

