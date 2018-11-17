Aecom (ACM) Given a $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in a report released on Tuesday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

NYSE ACM opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Aecom has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $74,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aecom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Aecom by 22.0% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,969,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,989,000 after purchasing an additional 534,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Aecom by 301.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

