AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AFLAC by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

