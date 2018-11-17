AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of NetEase Inc (NTES)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $233.41 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $270.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.91.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

