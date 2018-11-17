AGF Investments Inc. Has $578,000 Position in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PDC Energy by 994.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $276,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of PDCE opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $224,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,041 shares of company stock valued at $615,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

