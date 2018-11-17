AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,438 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry K. Harvey acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

AGNC stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.10. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

