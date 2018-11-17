Aiman Abdel-Malek Sells 602 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $48,406.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aiman Abdel-Malek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $53,325.16.

On Friday, September 14th, Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $65,009.98.

Shares of PODD opened at $81.89 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -178.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

