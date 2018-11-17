Aimia (AIM) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

AIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “c$2.59” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aimia will post 0.730000063394742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 76,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,635.00. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,437 in the last 90 days.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

