Aixtron Se (AIXA) Receives €14.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.32 ($16.65).

AIXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €8.89 ($10.34). 1,361,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a one year low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a one year high of €19.56 ($22.74).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

