Alan W. George Sells 35,000 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $2,373,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EQR stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,989,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,474,000 after purchasing an additional 845,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,660,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,982,000 after purchasing an additional 520,610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Equity Residential by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,758,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,556,000 after purchasing an additional 69,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,561,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

