AlarmCom Hldg Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of AlarmCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the software maker will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.67. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,517,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,089,000 after purchasing an additional 315,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 189,032 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AlarmCom by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 120,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 45,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $2,144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $9,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,304,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.