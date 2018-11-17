Albert Chao Acquires 17,605 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Albert Chao bought 17,605 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $410,548.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WLKP stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4207 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,632,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/albert-chao-acquires-17605-shares-of-westlake-chemical-partners-lp-wlkp-stock.html.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.