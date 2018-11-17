Alcoa Corp (AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,058. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,593,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 191.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,310,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831,410 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,432.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 625,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 585,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 197.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 725,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 481,971 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

