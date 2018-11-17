Alexandra C. Trower Sells 4,781 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:EL opened at $144.02 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

