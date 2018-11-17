Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,107,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $154.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

