Alison Margaret Fielding Buys 47,759 Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) insider Alison Margaret Fielding bought 47,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £20,058.78 ($26,210.35).
NANO opened at GBX 41.05 ($0.54) on Friday. Nanoco Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.61).
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, licensing, and manufacture of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots, and semiconductor nanoparticles for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.
