ALLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ALC)

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar. ALLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004368 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00034393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ALLCOIN Profile

ALLCOIN (ALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx. The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin. The official website for ALLCOIN is www.allcoin.ca.

ALLCOIN Token Trading

ALLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

