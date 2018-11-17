Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $382.60 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.35% of Amphenol worth $382,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,217,000 after buying an additional 103,787 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 743.2% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 217.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

