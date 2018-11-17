Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $680.32 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of EOG Resources worth $680,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in EOG Resources by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,530,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $680.32 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-680-32-million-stake-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.