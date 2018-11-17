Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 895,466 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 895,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $822,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $7,563,362. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

