Allianz (ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €210.96 ($245.30).

ALV stock traded down €4.88 ($5.67) on Friday, hitting €189.24 ($220.05). 1,695,031 shares of the company were exchanged. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

