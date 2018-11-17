Allot Communications Ltd (ALLT) Receives $6.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allot Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 475,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 206,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,960. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

