Allstate Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $89.50 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allstate Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (ALL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/allstate-corp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-46-all.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.