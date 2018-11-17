Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Morgan Stanley’s 8th Largest Position

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Alphabet worth $3,260,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,061.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $726.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. $1 boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total value of $12,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,359 shares of company stock valued at $76,841,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

