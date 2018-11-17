Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Lowered by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,455 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total transaction of $11,921,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,359 shares of company stock valued at $76,841,496. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,061.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $980.64 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $726.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 23rd. MED lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

