Alpine Immune Sciences Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.00). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

