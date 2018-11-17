Alstom (ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Societe Generale set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.51 ($50.59).

ALO opened at €34.65 ($40.29) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

