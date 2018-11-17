AltaCorp Capital Lowers High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) to Sector Perform

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

HWO stock opened at C$3.44 on Wednesday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

