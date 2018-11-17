Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 239,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,188. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.91. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 70.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $8,421,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 140.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

