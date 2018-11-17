Alteryx Inc (AYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alteryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AYX opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -194.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Venture Partners Coinv sold 125,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $6,876,709.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $238,894.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and sold 1,720,556 shares valued at $95,245,575. 39.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

