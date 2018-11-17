Altice USA (ATUS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of ATUS opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 942,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 120.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,780,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,572,000 after buying an additional 2,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 288.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 84,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

