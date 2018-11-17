American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.27 Million Position in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.27 Million Position in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/american-century-companies-inc-has-20-27-million-position-in-globus-medical-inc-gmed.html.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.