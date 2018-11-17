American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.16 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of KLA-Tencor worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in KLA-Tencor by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,204,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of KLAC opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $302,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $75,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,114. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

