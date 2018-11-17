American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Critical Review

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $498.24 million 1.42 $99.86 million $2.16 8.32

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT does not pay a dividend. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust -1.61% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 6 1 0 2.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 114 hotels, and is actively engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

