American National Insurance Co. TX Trims Stake in BP plc (BP)

American National Insurance Co. TX cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in BP were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $735,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,753,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,057,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 790.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $252,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,854 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of BP stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. BP’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.79%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

