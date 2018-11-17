American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 122,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $700,133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total value of $1,451,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,346 shares of company stock worth $76,106,331. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

