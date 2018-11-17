American Tower (AMT) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.40.

American Tower stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $1,725,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,853.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $130,795.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,528 shares of company stock valued at $36,954,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,586,000 after buying an additional 448,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,889,000 after buying an additional 951,620 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,217,000 after buying an additional 480,012 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,626,000 after buying an additional 1,139,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,605,000 after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

