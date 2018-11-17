AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

COLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,743. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $402.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

