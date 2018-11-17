Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Insider Jason B. Shandell Sells 16,015 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) insider Jason B. Shandell sold 16,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $326,866.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,194.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMPH opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

