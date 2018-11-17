Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.03% of Amtech Systems worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.99. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/amtech-systems-inc-asys-holdings-raised-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.