Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Holdings Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,847,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,498,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 669,400 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

ADI stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

