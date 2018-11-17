Analysts Anticipate Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) will announce $23.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Attunity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.69 million. Attunity posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Attunity will report full-year sales of $83.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.96 million to $84.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $102.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

ATTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Attunity in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

ATTU stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. 422,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,768. The firm has a market cap of $451.27 million, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.83. Attunity has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Attunity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Attunity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Attunity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

