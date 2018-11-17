Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,290 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. 3,827,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

