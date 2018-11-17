Analysts Anticipate Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post $294.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.80 million and the lowest is $279.90 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $221.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,767,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 312,828 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,266,000 after acquiring an additional 133,968 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $110.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

